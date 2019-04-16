Seven lives were lost following Sunday’s heavy downpour in Accra, which led to massive floods in certain parts of the capital.

This brings to 12, the total number of lives lost as a result of floods in Accra in the space of a week, after five other bodies were initially retrieved from flood waters by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Far away in France, another disaster struck as the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was also engulfed in flames on Monday.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently took to Twitter to send words to condolence to victims of the Notre Dame fire.

"The Ghanaian people and I are shocked by the news of the destruction of the great Parisian Cathedral, Notre Dame, one of the most iconic buildings of world civilization and extend our heartfelt condolences to President ﻿ and to the French people on their great loss," Nana Addo tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with them, and we are hopeful and prayerful that efforts to save what is left of this historic Cathedral will be successful."

However, his action seemed to irk a section of Ghanaians who believe the President was being a hypocrite by ignoring victims of the Accra floods and rather commiserating with others in a foreign land.

In March, the Parliament of Ghana also came under scrutiny after they ignored victims of the Kintampo accident and rather held a one-minute silence for victims of the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand.

Over 70 persons were reported dead following two separate road accidents in the Bono East and Central regions.

Many more persons sustained various degrees of injuries following the gory accidents.

Parliament, however, made a U-turn and paid tribute to the accident victims following heavy backlash from the public.