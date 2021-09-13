Owusu Bempah and his boys arrested after attacking police officers

"Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested. The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them," Ghana Police stated in a press release.

In the statement released by the police yesterday around 11:20 PM, "the suspects are being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some Police personnel".

According to the Ghana Police service, "after critically analysing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered, the Police embarked on an operation today Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects. During the operation, some members of the church believed to have been under the direction of Reverend Bempah assaulted some Police Officers".

The letter detailed that "the injured personnel have received medical treatment and are responding to treatment. The suspects are currently in custody and will appear before court tomorrow Monday, September 13, 2021. 8".

"The Police strongly cautions the public against any acts that will disturb the peace of the country. We wish to give the assurance that impartial investigations shall continue in this matter and the public will be duly updated," the statement concluded.

Background.

Owusu Bempah and Nana Agradaa have been feuding online and that has seen his boys wielding guns in a video to warn the repented fetish priestess.

Days later, the boys with the man of God and some thugs stormed the home of Nana Agradaa to face her after she refused to stop insulting him.

However, when they got to her premises, they stopped in front of her gate and dared her to come out but she refused.