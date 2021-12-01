Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the lawmaker said Bagbin behaved like he was the Speaker for the minority.

He described the conduct of the speaker as appalling.

"He must carry the House along, you’re not the Speaker of only one side of this house and yet increasingly he’s beginning to demonstrate that tendency. His attitude is not the best, it doesn’t speak well of a speaker who’s neutral. I think this is very appalling. And from now on we are not going to tolerate that," he fumed.

Pulse Ghana

He insisted that the Speaker of Parliament has no authority to issue any personal order to any Minister.

The majority caucus on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, approved the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government presented by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021.

The approval was done by the majority decision.

A total of 138 members voted for the approval of the budget which was last Friday rejected by their counterparts on the side of the minority.