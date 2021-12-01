The majority walked out after the Speaker directed Ministers of State who are non-MPs to vacate the chamber to allow MPs to take a division vote on whether to postpone the vote on whether the Finance Minister should be allowed to further engage the House.
We'll not tolerate any disrespect from Alban Bagbin – NPP MP
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi has said his side will not tolerate any disrespect from Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.
Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the lawmaker said Bagbin behaved like he was the Speaker for the minority.
He described the conduct of the speaker as appalling.
"He must carry the House along, you’re not the Speaker of only one side of this house and yet increasingly he’s beginning to demonstrate that tendency. His attitude is not the best, it doesn’t speak well of a speaker who’s neutral. I think this is very appalling. And from now on we are not going to tolerate that," he fumed.
He insisted that the Speaker of Parliament has no authority to issue any personal order to any Minister.
The majority caucus on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, approved the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government presented by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021.
The approval was done by the majority decision.
A total of 138 members voted for the approval of the budget which was last Friday rejected by their counterparts on the side of the minority.
Even though it was approved, members on the Minority side boycotted proceedings of the house ahead of the approval of the budget.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh