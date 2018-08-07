Abronye DC quits NPP communications over neglect

news

Firebrand member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has has suspended all communication duties for the party.

He said the party has been "unfair, bad, neglect, grievous and vicious treatment from the party" to him which are reasons for his decision to quit.

In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote: "I have decided to indefinitely suspend all active communication role in defending the New Patriotic Party. This decision has been necessary because of the unfair, bad, neglect, grievous and vicious treatment I have received from the party. I will only be active to undertake my duties as the First Vice Chairman of my Noble Region. (B/A).

"Finally, I won’t be active on radio and TV defending NPP like I have always done. Thank you"