Accept the money but reject NPP's vote-buying — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang warns

She explained that a political party is not like a family which bonds you by blood. You are free to change your party and vote for a party that can truly improve your livelihood and develop the nation.

Addressing a mammoth durbar of traders at the Odorkor market in Accra on Monday, August 19, 2024, as part of her campaign tour of markets in the Greater Accra region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that it was important that Ghanaians derived value from voting.

According to her, the main reason and value for voting is to achieve national development in all sectors. Therefore, any political party in government that does not produce the desired development does not deserve to be in government.

ADVERTISEMENT

She encouraged the citizens to make the right decision by voting for the NDC to guarantee the safety and progress of the county.

She said the government will come with sweet promises, gifts and money to buy your votes, and urged Ghanaians to take the money because it is "your money, but vote against them."

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that it is time for Ghanaians to unite against poverty, underdevelopment and deceit, giving the assurance that former President John Mahama is a trustworthy leader who has the experience to navigate the country out of the hardship created by the mismanagement of the NPP government.

Pulse Ghana

She said all attempts by the NPP government to discredit the NDC flagbearer have failed, saying it is now clear to Ghanaians who the corrupt and incompetent people are.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We shall continue to be truthful to Ghanaians," she said, indicating that the mission of the NDC is to use its experience to get the country back on track of progress.

"We have done it before, so when we say we shall do this and that, we know what we are talking about because we know how to do it better for the benefit of all Ghanaians," she said.