Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Thompson Mensah said nothing stops the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu from investigating and prosecuting the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

"If Martin Amidu cannot investigate and prosecute John Mahama, he had no business disclosing the identity of the government official one. He has no basis to make that conclusion," he said.

His reactions come after Martin Amidu challenged Mahama to submit himself to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to be interrogated on the Airbus bribery scandal.

Amidu had in an earlier statement indicated that "the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana."

He also argued that "prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season."

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

However, Mahama took issue with the Special Prosecutor's statement because it was made in the corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Minerals Royalties deal.

He also described the Special Prosecutor as a "coward" for mentioning him in the corruption risk assessment report.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2020, Amidu advised Mahama to arm himself with two lawyers and present himself for questioning by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

"Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application," the statement said.