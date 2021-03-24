He said the president has shown that making money for himself and his family members are his main priorities.

In an interview on Rainbow Radio in Accra, he is alleged to have said that the current hardships in the country attests to the fact that the president doesn't care about Ghanaians.

Mr. Sosu, who was worried about the prices of iron rods and, cement said Ghanaians are experiencing extreme hardship because the current President is insensitive.

According to him, Ghanaians who call themselves good citizens and patriots would have to rise and speak against these challenges because it is affecting all aspects of our lives.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

He added that Ghanaians should prepare for the worst form of hardship because the President in charge is not concerned about the wellbeing of the people.

He said the President only came to amass wealth for himself and his family and because he wanted to deliver leadership to transform lives.

The NDC man added that what we are witnessing today, is unprecedented because the government who promised to provide a good standard of living for Ghanaians is overburdening Ghanaians with taxes.