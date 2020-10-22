He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer will be voted out in the December 7 polls.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom made the assertions on Atinka TV’s Morning show, Ghana Nie, after all, qualified presidential candidates balloted for their positions at the Electoral Commission in Accra.

“I believe I am the third force and that is why I got number three. NPP’s number one means one term for President Akufo-Addo, NDC’s number two means second defeat for John Mahama. It means that I am next and then after me, CPP will come,” he said.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

He was also of the belief that numbers do play critical roles in certain things including winning an election, buttressing his belief with instances where he had his first certificate on Tuesday, had second on Tuesday, adding that he got his number 3 position on the ballot paper on the same Tuesday.

“GUM is number three and it is a divine selection. I have seen that God is bringing victory to us. We want to stop taking tax from the poor like the head potters (Kayayee), market women amongst others, to develop the country, because doing that makes them impoverished,” he said.