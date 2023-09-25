Alan Kyerematen quits NPP: Read his full resignation speech

He cited a lack of appreciation for his sacrifices within the NPP as a key reason for his decision to go independent.

Read MR. Kyerenaten's full speech below;

SPEECH BY HON. ALAN JOHN KWADWO KYEREMATEN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR THE DECEMBER 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS AT MOVENPICK AMBASSADOR HOTEL, ACCRA ON MONDAY, 25TH SEPT. 2023

● FELLOW COUNTRYMEN & WOMEN;

● FRIENDS FROM THE MEDIA;

● DISTINGUISHED INVITED GUESTS;

● LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.

Let me start first by expressing my profound gratitude to you all for accepting my invitation to attend this Press Conference. I give thanks to the Almighty God for His manifold blessings on my life and for His grace and mercy.

I wish also to use this platform to express my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you, particularly the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have believed in my vision, who have stood by me through thick and thin, and who have shown unwavering faith in the promise of a bright future for Ghana. Your belief in the possibilities of our nation and your dedication to the ideals of progress, unity and prosperity have been nothing short of inspiring.

It is important for me at the onset, to provide a historical context for what has occasioned this Press Conference today.

In 1992, when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was established, a group of young dynamic Business Executives and Professionals came together to establish the Young Executives Forum (YEF) under my Chairmanship. The YEF since 1992, became the financial backbone of the Party and provided significant financial resources to support the Party in all its endeavours, including the seed fund for the purchase of the Party’s first national headquarters building.

As Chairman of the YEF, I had the privilege of serving as a member of the National Executive Committee and the National Council of the Party. In addition to this, I served as a leading member of various Committees of the Party.

In 1996, after the unsuccessful attempt by the first flagbearer of the Party, Professor Albert Adu Boahen to win the general elections, the membership of the Young Executives Forum nominated me to contest the 1996 Presidential Primaries, alongside leading personalities in the Party such as Professor Adu Boahen, Mr. J. A. Kufour, Dr. Dsane-Selby, Dr. Kwame Sarfo Adu, Mr. J.H. Mensah and Dr. Jones Ofori-Attah. I was prevailed upon by some senior members of the Party, in particular, Mr. Akenten Appiah Menka and Mr. Stephen Krakue, both of blessed memory, to sacrifice the opportunity to contest for the leadership of the Party, and rather support my senior colleague aspirants.

From 1996 to 2000, I played a leading role in supporting the bid of the then Candidate J. A. Kufour to win the general elections, and become President of the Republic in 2001.

After refusing appointment as a Cabinet Minister in the aftermath of the elections, the President persuaded me to become NPP’s first Ambassador to the United States, a position I served with distinction. I was subsequently appointed in 2003 as Minister for Trade and Industry and Presidential Special Initiatives, to implement a new economic paradigm which I had introduced in 2001, on the assumption of office by President Kufour. Between 2003 and 2007, I led the Government’s programme for enhancing private sector development and ushering a Golden Age of Business in Ghana.

In 2007, I joined a distinguished group of seventeen (17) Presidential aspirants to contest in the presidential primaries of NPP. In that election, under very strange circumstances, the electoral process was truncated on the day of the election, on account of accusations levelled against me, of influencing the course of the elections. This strategy was designed to create disfavour against me, in an attempt to diminish my popularity and the massive support I enjoyed amongst the grassroot activists of the Party.

In spite of this unfortunate occurrence however, when the votes were finally counted, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came first, and I was the runner-up. According to the rules of the electoral process, the two of us were programmed for a second run ballot. It was in response to this development, that I made my landmark declaration that, to avoid a further deterioration of peace in an already divided Party, I would make the supreme political sacrifice not to contest the run-off but rather support Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to contest as the flagbearer for NPP in the 2008 general elections.

Despite the sacrifice that I made to unite the Party as referred to above, there were very serious post-primary attacks on my supporters all over the country, and an open show of hostility. Some of my supporters were victims of brutalities and continue to bear the scars of that treatment. I made several representations to the then leadership of the Party, drawing their attention to the rancorous and divisive behaviour of some elements in the Party.

Regrettably, however, my representations went unheeded. As a consequence, I gave notice of my decision to resign from the Party, in protest against the blatant alienation of my supporters, orchestrated by elements aligned to the leadership of the Party.

The protests and reactions from the rank and file of the Party at that time from all over the country, compelled the then Chairman of the Party to constitute a Reconciliation Committee chaired by the then immediate past Chairman of the Party, Ambassador Samuel Odoi Sykes. The Committee upheld all my submissions and prevailed upon me to rescind my decision to resign, which I did, with the firm promise to address all the contentious issues I had raised in my notice of resignation.

As a loyal member of the Party, I accepted the plea of the party leadership and joined the campaign team of then Candidate Akufo-Addo all over the country, providing exceptional support to his campaign.

Unfortunately, however, all the promises made by the Party leadership were never fulfilled, and indeed the divisive and hostile attacks on my person and my supporters remained for several years thereafter, and have continued to date.

It is common knowledge that any Party member who is associated directly or indirectly with Alan, is treated with disdain and considered an outcast.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

I have endured all this resentment, and maintained my integrity within the Party throughout the past fifteen years.

On assumption of office of the NPP in 2017, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I was appointed as Minister for Trade and Industry in the first term of the NPP administration, and was retained in the same position by the President in his second term.

During the past six years, I led the introduction and implementation of some of the most innovative and successful programmes of the NPP, including the establishment of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the Headquarters of the Secretariat in Ghana, the development of new strategic anchor industries including the Automobile Assembly and Component Manufacturing, the establishment of Business Resource Centres and Technology Solution Centers all over the country, to provide comprehensive business development solutions to MSMEs, the introduction of the new Integrated Customs Management System (UNIPASS) which has significantly enhanced mobilization of government revenue, the establishment of Industrial Parks including the flagship Greater Kumasi Industrial City and Special Economic Zone, the development of a National Export Strategy with a target of achieving export revenue of $25 Billion by 2030, and last but not the least, the introduction of Business Regulatory Reforms and a Public Private Dialogue mechanism, to facilitate Government’s interaction with the private sector. In spite of the limited budget put at my disposal during my tenure as Cabinet Minister, I was able to deliver significant achievements for the Government and my country.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

I believe I have served my country well and intend to continue to do so. On the 5th of January, 2023, I resigned honourably from my position as Cabinet Minister and declared my intention in a national broadcast to contest the Presidential primaries of NPP.

On the 26th of August this year, I participated in the Super Delegates Conference to shortlist the ten aspirants who had filed their nominations to contest in the primaries. I was selected as one of the five Candidates to contest for the main Presidential primaries scheduled for 4th November 2023.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

After carefully analysing the results of the Super Delegates Conference, I issued a Press Statement on the 6th of September 2023, declaring my intention to exit the process leading to the Presidential primaries. In the run up to the Super Delegates Conference, the National Council of the Party made some of the most controversial and contentious decisions in the history of the Party. They rejected a petition signed by nine out of the ten aspirants, requesting for the Super Delegates Conference to be held in one location, as well as allowing each Delegate to the Conference to nominate five persons, instead of one, in line with the provisions in the Party’s Constitution.

In my humble and considered opinion, the decisions of the National Council were both unmeritorious and unconstitutional.

To make matters worse, it was absolutely clear as indicated in my Press Statement of September 6th this year that, the Super Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant. The level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the Conference is unprecedented in the history of internal elections of our Party. The subsequent decisions made by the National Council to vary the rules of procedure for the run-off, arising from the Super Delegates Conference, in direct contravention of both the Constitution of the Party and the Guidelines issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, will go down in history as a travesty of justice, and a demonstration of high handedness by the highest decision-making body of the Party, second only to the Annual Delegates Conference.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

I joined the New Patriotic Party at the very beginning of its establishment as a Founding Member, believing in its core values and the long-standing traditions of its antecedents, predicated on fairness, equity, probity, accountability, and transparency. I have devoted the best part of my professional career to serving the Party, and I still believe in the vision of the founding fathers of the Party. However, the NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.

It was my fervent wish to use the vehicle of the Party to bring my God given talents, experience, and knowledge acquired both locally and internationally over a period of 46 years, to serve our dear nation, Ghana at the highest level of executive authority.

It is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.

The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% (Fifty five percent) of the total voters.

It is acknowledged without doubt, that the youth represent the future of our country, and yet they constitute the most vulnerable section of our society. From available statistics, 85% (eighty-five percent) of all prison inmates in Ghana are aged between 12 and 35 years. This is profoundly alarming.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

It is also worth noting that every year over 300,000 (three hundred thousand) graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana, excluding those from secondary institutions, enter the job market with little or no hope of finding a job. Clearly, public sector employment is not an option, with an already over-bloated public service. This phenomenon of pervasive employment crisis, is gradually becoming a national security threat, as evidenced by the recent “Occupy Julorbi House” demonstrations. The initial reaction of the Police in manhandling some protestors is not the solution to the problem. What Ghana needs now is CHANGE, which will provide long-lasting solutions to the challenges confronting our country.

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

I am using this platform to introduce myself to you, the good people of Ghana and humbly seek your support to become the next President of the Republic of Ghana. I believe, with unwavering conviction, that I am the only leader who, with unmatched integrity, can guarantee the economic and industrial transformation of Ghana, the restoration of confidence in political leadership, and the unification of an increasingly divided nation. My unique selling proposition as a leader is VISION, COMPETENCE, INTEGRITY, and ACTION.

The four dominant themes for the change agenda that will be pursued by the MOVEMENT are as follows:

1. Change the political status quo by moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of the two main political parties in Ghana; the NPP and NDC. This will break divisive partisanship in governance in Ghana, and bring an end to the “winner takes all” political syndrome. In addition, there is the need to promote reforms in the internal democratic processes and procedures of all political parties, such as introducing ‘One Man One Vote’ (OMOV) to ensure inclusiveness, and reduce the effect of monetization in politics. The principles underpinning national elections must be reflected in the electoral process of political parties in Ghana.

2. Promote the establishment of a Government of National Unity, which will include people from all walks of life, irrespective of their political, religious, and ethnic affiliations: rich or poor, abled-bodied or physically challenged, young or old, women and men. This will allow for effective and inclusive participatory governance. The MOVEMENT will lead to the formation of a Government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

3. Build consensus on a National Development Agenda which will introduce a new paradigm shift that moves Ghana from growth and stability to economic transformation. This paradigm shift will be driven by my Great Transformational Plan (GTP) for Ghana, which puts the private sector and the business community at the center of our national development efforts.

4. Inspire behavioral and attitudinal change in the people of Ghana. This will include but not be limited to the following.

a. Enforcement of Discipline: We as a people should appreciate the need for maintaining discipline in all spheres of our national lives, including changing our attitude to work.

b. A War against Corruption: Corruption, particularly from the public purse, denies our country the benefit of utilizing its tax revenue and other resources for the development of our country. All sections of Ghanaian society should wage a vigorous war on corruption, through a combination of legal and institutional reforms, the application of technology including artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and data analytics, as well as maintaining societal pressure against corruption, and leading by example. If elected as the President of the Republic, I will sign a “Citizens Contract” with the people of Ghana, committing to wage a relentless war against corruption.

c. Arrogance of Power: As I have stated on previous occasions, the arrogance of power has been a major obstruction to progress in our country. People in positions of authority must understand that leadership is an opportunity to serve the people, and not to lord over them. In servant leadership, humility is an asset and not a weakness.

d. Passion for Excellence: As a country, we must celebrate competence and excellence and not mediocrity. Advancement in the public sector in particular, must be based on meritocracy and not patronage and protocol. Putting square pegs in round holes has been the biggest challenge for service delivery at every level in our governance structure. A significant shift in this regard, will allow the best talents in our country, particularly the youth, to be deployed to achieve optimum performance in various institutions and organizations.

e. Solution Based Thinking and a Focus on Execution: As a people, we must focus more on ‘getting things done’ and finding solutions to problems, rather than spending time on excessive and needles debates.

f. Making Laws Work in Ghana: The lack of compliance and disrespect for laws, rules, and regulations in Ghana, is a major stumbling block for national development. As a people, we must commit ourselves to the sanctity and rule of law, to ensure peace, law, and order in our society.

g. Patriotism: The pride of being Ghanaian and promoting good citizenship, as well as patronizing goods made in Ghana, is a development imperative.

Fellow Country Men and Women,

Ghana is at a crossroads and the dynamics of our time requires a transformational leader. I believe that I am the leader for this time. I have already put forward for the consideration of our country, the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which will significantly deal with poverty, and bring prosperity to our nation.

The GTP is anchored on Ten Pillars, namely;

1. Building a strong macroeconomic environment which will be characterized by a stable currency, low inflation, sustainable debt levels, revenue optimization, tight expenditure control, low competitive interest rates, strong external reserves, backed by high levels of liquidity to support the financial sector.

2. Introduce a New Agricultural Revolution (NAR) for Ghana, which will first take advantage of both local, regional and global markets; Secondly, be driven by technology, innovation and cutting-edge research; Thirdly, optimize value for farmers through value chains; and fourthly promote economies of scale through large scale commercial farming.

3. Promoting Industrial Transformation through value addition and the establishment of strategic anchor industries to diversify the Ghanaian economy. This will also involve the establishment of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones, as well as the aggressive promotion of Small and Medium Scale enterprise development.

4. Accelerated Infrastructure Development: Promoting Private sector financing for public infrastructure such as Roads, Railways, Ports and Harbours, Water Supply Systems, Public Housing etc. This will reduce Government’s exposure to the financing of such infrastructure projects.

5. Digital Mainstreaming: Mainstreaming digitalization in all Government and Public sector activities, and bringing digital technologies to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaian.

6. Energy Security and Diversification: placing greater emphasis on the development of renewable sources of energy, including but not limited to nuclear and hydrogen energy. This will require fast-tracking the execution of Government’s energy transition strategy.

7. Health: Expanding Health infrastructure and services by enhancing private sector participation in health service delivery across the country, as well improving the viability of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

8. Education: Undertaking a comprehensive review of existing reforms in the educational sector, particularly the Free SHS programme to ensure optimum efficiency and effectiveness in its implementation. Government will pay special attention to institutionalizing the link between industry, academia and educational institutions, and reinforce the importance of apprenticeship and internship. Considering the critical importance of early childhood development, a major thrust of Government’s new interventions in the educational sector, will be to improve basic education in all its form and nature, including but not limited to physical infrastructure, learning facilities, teacher training and curriculum development.

9. Tourism: Encouraging private sector investments in the development of world class tourism infrastructure, and also taking steps to leverage the tourism potential in each district and region of Ghana. In addition, my Government will facilitate air travel for tourists coming into the country by providing free visas including Visas on arrival. Finally, the development of the creative industry in Ghana will be the backbone of the new reforms in the tourism industry. This will include but not be limited to impactful reforms in the following creative industries; Film, Dance, Theatre, Music, Literature and Multimedia Arts.

10. Natural Resource Management: Developing and implementing a comprehensive programme for the management of Ghana’s Natural resources. This will include but not be limited to Oil & Gas; Solid Minerals; Water & Marine resources; and Land and Forest resources. As a target, there shall be no export of raw materials from Ghana in any form or nature, without a minimum of 60% value addition by the year 2030. This will usher in Ghana’s decade of industrial transformation, spanning the year 2025 to 2035.

11. Decarbonization and Climate Resilience: Scaling up Government’s current efforts at reducing Ghana’s carbon footprints and facilitating access to the carbon trading markets, as well as establishing mechanisms to strengthen the country’s preparedness against the negative effects of climate change and climate variability.

12. National Security and Defence Optimization: Deploying resources to strengthen National Security and Defence Mechanisms and Infrastructure, to deal substantively with emerging security threats and challenges, particularly in the Sahalian region.

13. Downsizing Government: Overhauling the architecture of the public service in Ghana by consolidating some existing Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This will lead to a lean Government structure that will ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Government services, and also reduce cost to the National Budget.

14. Strategic Engagement with the International Community: Restructuring Ghana’s diplomatic and economic relations with the International Community, based on the principle of ‘positive neutrality’, with a focus on promoting the strategic interests of Ghana, as well as our shared commitment to humanity and the preservation of peace around the world.

15. Sports: Investing in world class new generation sports facilities in selected competitive sporting disciplines. In this regard, Government will encourage the participation of the private sector in the development of sports infrastructure around the country, including sports academies.

The Great Transformational Plan will provide “Jobs for the People, Cash for the People.”

CONCLUSION

Fellow Country Men and Women,

The concept of an Independent Candidate becoming the President of the Republic of Ghana though novel, will be the most innovative and revolutionary development in Ghana’s political history. It will indeed be a watershed development in Ghana, although similar examples of this model have been practiced successfully in Benin, in Africa, and other political jurisdictions.

In a country like Ghana, that is currently embroiled in divisive political turmoil, an Independent Candidate who becomes President, will be a bipartisan and honest broker amongst different political parties, and will bring healing and reconciliation to our body politic.

Ministers and other key Government officials will be appointed from all Parties, and shall also include individuals who are apolitical but have a demonstrable and proven track record of performance, in their field of specialization.

Fellow Country Men and Women

What Ghana needs now is a new leader and not a new political party. It is worth noting that the great nations of this world were built on the vision of great leaders and not on the back of political parties. There are multiple examples of such great leaders in political history around the world, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln of the United States of America, Winston Churchill of Great Britain, Mahatma Gandhi of India, Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, Deng Xiaoping of China, and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana.

In the current political dispensation of Ghana under an Executive Presidency, the President of the Republic represents only one constituency which is Ghana, while different political parties can contest for Parliamentary seats on the ticket of their political parties. Electing an Independent Candidate as President, leading a Government of National Unity, will not only bring harmony to the legislature but also facilitate the approval and execution of Government programmes and projects. Who better can moderate and lead such a political divide than an Independent Candidate, who has no direct ties with any existing political parties!!

Fellow Country Men and Women,

I wish to use this opportunity to assure the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party that I still cherish my relationship with you, and I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the Party. My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but rather provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024. You can vote for your preferred choice of NPP Parliamentary Candidate and vote for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Presidential elections in December 2024, to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

To the rank and file and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and to my friends in leadership positions in the Party, please note that if elected as President, I will also be President for NDC. You will be better off avoiding the risk of remaining in opposition if you do not win the 2024 General Election, and rather participate in the Government of National Unity by voting for Alan Kyerematen as President in December 2024.

To the rank and file and my friends in the smaller Parties and other political organizations, please let us join hands to unite Ghana for our collective benefit.

Fellow Country Men and Women,

I will in the coming weeks conduct a formal launch of my campaign, and provide further details of my Great Transformational Plan. Subsequent to the launch event and in the coming months, you will see me in our communities around the country, in your lecture halls, at our music concerts, in our churches, in our mosques, on your streets, at the market centers, at the fishing ports, at our trotro and taxi stations, on your farms and in every corner of our society. For I am determined to hear your voice in this MOVEMENT for CHANGE.

I invite every Ghanaian citizen to join me in this Movement. In particular for the youth of Ghana, this is your chance to take control of power and authority in this country and shape the course of your own future.

Together, we will win, and Ghana will rise again!!

Together, we will win, and Ghana will rise again!!

Together, we will win, and Ghana will rise again!!

Fellow Country Men and Women,

It will be an honour and privilege to serve you as the next President of the Republic of Ghana.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.