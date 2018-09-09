Pulse.com.gh logo
Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MP


The son of former Vice President Aliu Mahama, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is lacing his boots to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Yendi Constituency.

Farouk Mahama, the elder son of the late vice president, is said to have nursed the ambition for years now and will contest for the seat when the party opens nominations for aspirating MPs.

The Ghana COCOBOD employee, Pulse.com.gh has been told, has recruited activists in the Yendi Constituency to further his ambitions in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

He is lately seen organising events in his father's hometown, Yendi, and meeting with party officers in a bid to catch their attention and convince them that he is their best bet.

Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani , NPP, is the current MP for the area and has served for two terms. He is also the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

When he was appointed minister by President Akufo-Addo, the Yendi Constituency said his appointment was "an honour and recognition of your loyalty, hard work and trust by the President of the Republic of Ghana.”

"Mr. President you have made an excellent choice based on expertise, experience and talent and the good people of Yendi are happy and grateful to you for such an honour done their illustrious son,” a congratulatory statement from the Constituency said.

“We are delighted to hear of your appointment and we are sure that under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance, Yendi will strive to much greater heights and achievements,” the statement emphasized.

Habib Tijani is also credited with virtually turning the Yendi Constituency into a safe seat for the governing NPP.

It is unclear what Farouk's message will be but Pulse.com.gh has been hinted the aspirant hopes his father's legacy will further his ambition.

"The legacy of service continues..." one of the campaign posters released by his team reads.

