Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers again

President Nana Akufo-Addo will reshuffle his minister in November this year, it has been reported.

The choice of November is to allow the affected ministers to recover in time for the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

The main focus of the reshuffle will be to reduce the number of Ministers and deputies to about 100, the Daily Dispatch newspaper reports, adding: a number of deputy Minister are likely to be removed as some of them are said to be having difficulties with their bosses.

A few advisors have also argued with the President to move that major reshuffle to after January 7, 2019, to enable those who would be negatively affected to enjoy the festivities ‘small’ before the ‘chop,' according to the newspaper that specialises in election coverage.

President Akufo-Addo in August this year carried out his first ministerial reshuffle, axing the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Energy Minister.

The reshuffle saw fifteen changes, reassignment of some ministers, a former deputy information minister taking up the substantive role. There were also cases of direct replacement of some appointees.

Major cabinet positions largely remained unchanged like the Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Finance Minister. The president replaced the dismissed Energy Minister with the former Lands and Water Resources minister.