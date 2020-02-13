According to him, ladies in the NDC should satisfy men in the party rather than allowing the men to marry their political opponents.

"Is not proper for the Deputy National Organizer, Chief Hamilton Biney to marry from the NPP because we are in the election year and this lady can reveal confidential information and secrets to the NPP to win the 2020 elections," Atubiga said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"I'm also urging the ladies in the NDC to allow the party executives to sleep with them which will always boost their confidence and promote the ideology of NDC," he added.

His comment follows an NDC executive of the party, Chief Biney, who married a government appointee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto.

He, however, challenged Chief Binney to resign as NDC's Deputy Organiser as the party cannot trust him again after marrying an NPP.