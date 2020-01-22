His comments come at the back of the demonstration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other smaller political parties against the Electoral Commission (EC) over the compilation of new voters' register.

The NDC and five other opposition political parties have kicked against the new registration announced by the Electoral Commission and have held two street protests in Tamale and Kumasi to express their disapproval of the move.

The EC's decision to compile a new voters’ register as well as upgrade its election management system has been met with opposition from the six political parties.

However, Yaw Adomako Baafi, in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM said any stupid person can go on demonstration.

"Demonstration by the NDC is unnecessary, for the demonstration any stupid person can go on a demonstration... You can stage the demonstrations but that cannot change the decision of the EC in securing a voters register.

"Legally, all the noise about the new register is much ado about nothing," he said.