Ban on galamsey will affect Akufo-Addo in 2020 - Tarkwa chief

Nana Kwamina Adade II, the Divisional Chief of Tarkwa Nsuaem, has stated that Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party will suffer in the 2020 general elections.

He said the ban on small scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, will affect the fortunes of the party in the elections.

“There is upsurge in social vices in our enclave because of the delays in lifting of the ban. Families are finding it hard to make ends meet, and cater for their wards amongst other things due to the ban", he said.

He said this when the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako- Atta paid a courtesy call on him as part of the minister’s two day working visit in the region.

Government, in 2017 suspended artisanal and small scale mining activities in the country to enable it come out with a comprehensive structure and regulation for sustainable mining, but the government is yet to normalize activities in the sector after its intervention.

Nana Adade said Akufo-Addo's poor handling of the ban on illegal mining saying the situation has resulted in an untold hardship in the area.

He said the situation will go a long way to affect its political fortunes in 2020 when the country goes to the polls again.