Bawumia is not corrupt, has never been corrupt – NAPO

"The flagbearer I serve is not corrupt, he has never been corrupt, and he never will be," Dr Opoku Prempeh asserted.

Manasseh Azure’s latest publication, ‘The President We Never Had’ chronicles various events during President Akufo-Addo’s administration, including allegations of corruption.

The book also dedicates a chapter to the selection of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the NPP’s running mate and the behind-the-scenes lobbying that took place.

While presenting a copy of the book to Dr Opoku Prempeh, Manasseh stated, "This book sheds light on some of the key events that have occurred in this government, from the early days of the administration to the present."

Dr Opoku Prempeh, visibly pleased to receive the book, promised to read it and provide feedback. "I love reading, and I will definitely go through the entire book and share my thoughts with you. I’m also working on a few books to tell my story as Education Minister and Energy Minister," he added.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, has reiterated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has outperformed all previous governments in Ghana’s history.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign Working Committees and Women’s Conference in Kumasi, Dr. Prempeh highlighted the numerous achievements of the government across various sectors, urging party faithful to rally behind the NPP under Bawumia to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

