Bawumia is not corrupt, has never been corrupt – NAPO

Evans Annang

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has strongly defended Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that the NPP flagbearer is "not corrupt and never will be."

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
During an interaction with investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, after receiving a copy of Azure’s latest book, Dr Opoku Prempeh praised Dr Bawumia as "a man of integrity who genuinely cares for the country."

"The flagbearer I serve is not corrupt, he has never been corrupt, and he never will be," Dr Opoku Prempeh asserted.

Manasseh Azure’s latest publication, ‘The President We Never Had’ chronicles various events during President Akufo-Addo’s administration, including allegations of corruption.

The book also dedicates a chapter to the selection of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the NPP’s running mate and the behind-the-scenes lobbying that took place.

While presenting a copy of the book to Dr Opoku Prempeh, Manasseh stated, "This book sheds light on some of the key events that have occurred in this government, from the early days of the administration to the present."

Dr Opoku Prempeh, visibly pleased to receive the book, promised to read it and provide feedback. "I love reading, and I will definitely go through the entire book and share my thoughts with you. I’m also working on a few books to tell my story as Education Minister and Energy Minister," he added.

Bawumia's choice of Napo might have been painful for him - Cape Coast South MP
Bawumia's choice of Napo might have been painful for him - Cape Coast South MP Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the official launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign Working Committees and Women’s Conference in Kumasi, Dr. Prempeh highlighted the numerous achievements of the government across various sectors, urging party faithful to rally behind the NPP under Bawumia to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been on a determined quest to “break the eight,” a phrase that signifies their ambition to win three consecutive national elections in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

