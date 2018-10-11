Pulse.com.gh logo
Bawumia's UNCTAD delegation was 16, not 21 - Aide clarifies


Bawumia's UNCTAD delegation was 16, not 21 - Aide clarifies

Yesterday, a list which captures the names of a 21-member Ghanaian delegation to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) 2017 popped on social media.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Gideon Boako, Economic Adviser/Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified that the delegation that accompanied the Vice President to a UNCTAD conference last year was 16 and not the 21 being bandied around.

He said the number 21 being quoted around in the media is purely a fabrication from their political opponents.

It led to the trolling of the Vice President by some citizens for leading such a huge delegation to a single conference.

It led to the trolling of the Vice President by some citizens for leading such a huge delegation to a single conference.

Worse, the other participating countries in the conference did not bring more than five officials.

Dr. Bawumia play

Dr. Bawumia

 

But Dr. Boako said the list being circulated is not accurate. Speaking on Citi FM's "Morning Show", he said:“UNCTAD have admitted that they made an error by adding persons based permanently in Geneva who did not travel with the Vice President…Our Vice President was invited as the special guest for the UNCTAD".

“Prof Amoako Tuffuor and I were in Zurich and not Geneva on a separate mission, something to do with the IMF so we were not officially with the delegation. An official photographer, official cameraman and official security were necessary for the Vice President’s trip,” he clarified.

