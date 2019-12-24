According to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, a person is eligible for election as the President of Ghana provided he or she is a citizen of Ghana by birth, is of sound mind and has attained the age of forty years.

Although the constitution set the threshold at forty years, it has failed to determine a sealing which has a left huge lacuna for even a grave-nearing power-thirsty person to exploit.

Just like many other Ghanaians KSM who could not wrap his mind around the situation resorted to social media to express his misgiving.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “So, at 60, I am too old to work for the Civil Service. I must RETIRE. I understand. What I don’t understand is that at 74+, I am not too old to run for president. I t is making the presidency look like a RETIREMENT BENEFIT.”

Well, maybe governance is such a serious business that must be reserved for only the matured minds. But how about the common knowledge that people’s thinking ability and levels decline as they age?