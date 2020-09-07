According to Samira, a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer will be a retrogression.

Addressing NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi where she graced an event to inaugurate the party’s Women’s Wing Campaign Committee, Samira opined that what Ghana needs now is leader with vision.

“This election is not about an individual, it is about our nation Ghana. It is not for you and me alone, it is about the future of Ghana. For the good job His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my own Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the kind of work they have done and served Ghana, we have to consolidate our gains,” Mrs. Bawumia said in Twi.

She also urged NPP members and supporters to work hard to increase the party’s votes in the 2020 elections.

Mrs. Bawumia stressed the NDC cannot be an alternative to steer the affairs of the country.

She said: “God intervened and blessed us by giving us His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. So, we will not make that mistake again. We will not move backward; we are moving forward.”

“When a certain President came, he gave all Ghanaians Bauxite to his brother, but President Akufo-Addo changed the narrative and he said he will let all Ghanaians benefit from Ghana’s resources. If you don’t want this, what do you want again?