According to the NDC, the suspension is fraudulent.

Addressing the press, the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi said "the NDC is unsurprisingly scandalized by these chilling revelations contained in the "Donkomi - Contracts for Sale" Expose’ which shows how pervasive and deep-seated corruption has become under the Akufo-Addo government."

He said "the suspension of the CEO of PPA is meaningless unless it is linked to the immediate dissolution of the PPA Board."

He accused Nana Addo of prioritising the "promotion of corruption and spares no opportunity to defend the corrupt activities of his errant appointees" adding that he [Nana Addo] perfected the act of being a clearing agent of corruption in his government.

"The PPA Board failed in their duty to observe the provisions of the Public Procurement Law and the rules against conflict of interest, but rather aided and abetted the corrupt activities of Mr. AB Adjei and his TDL. The complicity of the PPA Board in this scandal is beyond doubt and obvious even to the uninitiated," Sammy Gyamfi stated.

Last week, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni premiered his ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary in which a company jointly owned by the PPA boss and his relative bids for government contracts.

The company, Talent Discovery Limited was only incorporated in 2017 but has since won a lot of contracts. More disturbing, TDL does not execute the contracts but rather sells them to the highest bidder.

The contract, including road projects, remain unexecuted until a buyer comes.

The company, however, denied the allegations and said its general manager, who is at the forefront, acted on his own volition.