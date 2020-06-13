Presenting the business statement before the house on Friday, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, said some of the MPs, staff, and journalists who had been contacted “behind the curtain to stay away because you are imperilling the lives of others.”

“I think the COVID-19 medical team is getting frustrated and want to appeal once again to members and staff of Parliament as well as journalists that if you are contacted please do not come and imperil the lives of people,” he said after he presented the business statement to the House.

The Majority Leader told the House that on Thursday, one person who had been spoken to by the COVID-19 medical team was observed in close contact with some MPs, engaging them in a conversation.

The Suame MP said such persons must stop visiting the house “otherwise the medical team may be forced to unveil the identity of those persons and it is not good.”

“They do not intend to do that but those persons know themselves and they should comply,” he warned.

On his part, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said all ho have been tested are entitled to confidentiality hence nobody’s status should be made public. He, therefore, urged the patients who have been contacted privately to adhere to the protocols of prevention.

Responding to the comments on the floor, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye said all parliamentary operatives who have tested positive must heed the directives given by the medical team.

He added that the medical team will conduct another test next week for MPs and staff saying “it is not a request now.”

He warned that any MP or journalist who fails to conduct the test will not “enter our premises and that is also a directive.”

“If a person wants to endanger his or her life, you have no right, as a human right issue, to extend it to others,” he added.