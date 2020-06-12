The NPP on Monday announced names of aspirants who qualified to contest for slots to represent the party in the December polls.

The NPP’s parliamentary primaries is slated for Saturday, June 20, 2020. The party will elect candidates for the remaining 168 constituencies for the impending elections.

In this 168 constituencies, 375 aspirants will contest in only 101 constituencies, while 65 candidates will go unopposed.

Addressing a press conference to announce the decision by the party in Accra on Monday, June 8, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. John Boadu, stressed that there would be no elections in constituencies where candidates were unopposed.

Pulse.com.gh presents some of the aspirants who are young and hoping to make it to parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

1. David Adu-Tutu Jnr

Lawyer David Adu-Tutu is contesting to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region.

Lawyer David Adu-Tutu - Nsawam Adoagyiri

He is a senior associate at ENSafrica in Ghana. He specialises in dispute resolution and arbitration, as well as employment law.

David is one of the young aspirants in the NPP primaries. He is under 40-years.

2. John Ampontuah Kumah

John Kumah is a lawyer and an entrepreneur who owns several businesses.

John Ampontuah Kumah - Ejisu Constituency

He is also the boss of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). John will be contesting for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

3. Dakoa Newman

She is contesting the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Okaikoi South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Dakoa Newman - Okai Koi South Constituency

Dakoa is an old student of Wesley Girls Senior High School, Cape Coast, and holds a Political Science Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon as well as a Master’s Degree in Programme and Project management from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. Dakoa Newman holds professional certificates in project management and also risk management from the Project Management Institute, USA.

Mrs. Newman is currently polling station woman organizer in Kaneshie zone, who has also served as a polling agent for the party.

She is one of the young, under 40s contesting in the NPP primaries.

4. Kojo Frempong

He is contesting to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Wenchi in the Bono Region.

Kojo Frempong - Wenchi Constituency

Kojo is a presidential staffer in the Akufo-Addo administration.

5. Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

He is aspiring to be a candidate for the NPP in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu - Tolon Constituency

Habib Iddrisu is the deputy head of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) in charge of Tema and its enclaves.

6. Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, a son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Farouk Aliu Mahama - Yendi Constituency

He is contesting to be NPP’s candidate for the Yendi constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana.

7. Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour

He is an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante-Akim South.

Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour - Asante-Akim South Constituency.

Obour is a musician who has a lot of hit songs to his credit and won many awards as well. He is also the former President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He is also one of the young contestants in the NPP primaries scheduled for June 20, 2020.