Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has described the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) manual as a “promiscuous” document.

According to him, such a policy will only empower teachers to molest and take advantage of their pupils.

This, he explained, is because the contents of the documents require practical examples, which teachers can easily use to take advantage of young girls.

Former Central Regional Chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Beginning next year, the CSE policy will be rolled out in all public schools in order to equip pupils with information on their sexuality and reproductive health.

The document has, however, been subjected to criticism from certain quarters, with some suggesting the programme is a guise to introduce children to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Allotey Jocobs said the CSE policy is completed against Ghana’s culture.

He said the responsibility of teaching children about sex should be left to parents and not teachers.

“Sex education should not be part of our curriculum; it should be the job of parents not teachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, has advised the Ghana Education Service (GES) to shelve plans of introducing the controversial CSE manual.

He said plans of teaching kids as young as 5 years sexual education does not align with the doctrines of Islam.

In a statement signed on behalf by Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, it said: "We would like to state unequivocally that the Islamic Community does not accept any form of educating minors and pupils on sexuality".

The Chief Imam also called for broader consultations on the contents of the CSE before the introduction to the kids.