Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Criticizing Akufo-Addo for Charlotte Osei's dismissal unfair - Boadu


Defense Criticizing Akufo-Addo for Charlotte Osei's dismissal unfair - Boadu

He said the President acted on recommendations by the committee set up by the Chief Justice.

  • Published:
Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu play

Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has described criticisms directed at President Akufo-Addo for sacking Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei as unfair.

He said the President acted on recommendations by the committee set up by the Chief Justice.

He said the NPP has noted “rather sadly, comments being made, especially by the opposition NDC and its surrogates in the media and elsewhere suggesting that His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the NPP deliberately masterminded the sacking of the former EC boss, based on which premise, some of them are proceeding to call for civil disobedience and chaos in the country as a registration of their protest against this development”.

READ ALSO: Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur

John Boadu made these comments in a press conference organised by the NPP on Tuesday.

John Boadu play

John Boadu

 

He also labelled those critics as ignorant of the law. “We wish to remind those who genuinely do not know or pretend to know not that, this country is governed by law not emotions or whims and caprices of individuals. Neither is the country governed by the wishes of political parties. The 1992 Constitution of Ghana remains the supreme law of Ghana and as you would all agree, all the processes leading to their removal from office are in absolute compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and nothing more; nothing less.?"

President Akufo-Addo fired the Electoral Commission Chairperson and her two deputies last week for gross incompetence and breach of procurement laws.

Boadu also said, “It is also a truism that this whole thing started with internal wrangling involving the 3 top EC officials throwing mud at one another with all manner of accusations and counteraccusations which eventually found expressions in petitions filed by some workers of the Electoral Commission thereby triggering Article 146 of the Constitution. The President only performed what the constitution of Ghana enjoins him to perform by first of all, referring such petitions to the Chief Justice and acting in accordance with the recommendations of the committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate the complaints having established a prima facie case."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#NSMQ2018: Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House #NSMQ2018 Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House
Politics In Ghana: AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference Politics In Ghana AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference
NPP Elections: 1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress NPP Elections 1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress
NPP Congress: Blay is buying votes with 275 buses - Stephen Ntim laments NPP Congress Blay is buying votes with 275 buses - Stephen Ntim laments
Mosque Attack: ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander Mosque Attack ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander
NPP Congress: My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares NPP Congress My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares

Recommended Videos

Condolences: Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur
Condolences: Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthur Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthur
Condolences: Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meetingbullet
2 Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB...bullet
3 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells...bullet
5 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the...bullet
6 Okyenhene’s Palace fires back at ‘disrespectful’ Stan Dogbebullet
7 EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack...bullet
8 Late Veep Akufo-Addo orders flags to fly half-mast for...bullet
9 Unsavory Comments 3 NPP MPs boycott Kennedy Agyapong's...bullet
10 Video Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthurbullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
#62Steps Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
Appointments Nana Addo appointing new judges not a reward for sacking EC bosses - Jinapor
Felix Ofosu Kwakye
Libel Ofosu Kwakye sues Dep EC Commissioner over $6m bribe allegations
Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Amissah-Arthur’s Death Minority wants Akufo-Addo to declare national day of mourning