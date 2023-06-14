Dr. Bawumia is the only person that can change Ghana – Hawa Koomson

Hawa Koomson, also MP for Awutu Senya East said Dr Bawumia is the one among aspirants to the NPP flagbearership with the vision fitting enough to step in the shoes of President Akufo-Addo and steer the affairs of the country.

She was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme in Accra, and discounted claims that the NPP had a tradition that required that the Vice President bided his time for others thought to be riper for the job.

According to Hawa Koomson, the number of NPP MPs who are rooting for Bawumia’s candidature is proof that he is destined to be the next president to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo, describing Bawumia as ‘God-sent.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have you asked yourself why majority members of parliament are supporting Dr. Bawumia? Have you asked yourself this question before?”, she quipped, and explained that it is so because of what they have seen of him as “the only person who can change this country” to add to what President Akufo-Addo has achieved for Ghana.

She said Bawumia has learned the ropes, and while his speeches prove that he has indeed matured, he also makes a lot of sense to Ghanaians.

Pulse Ghana

According to Hawa Koomson, the NPP believes in democracy hence has opened the race for as many NPP folks as are interested and qualify to put in their bid but at the end of the day, it is Dr. Bawumia who will emerge the party’s candidate.

She said the race to the presidency is no child’s play for unserious people to just seek the mantle and jettison it, neither is it a queue in the NPP for anyone to claim they have been around for the longest time and should therefore be fielded by the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party ticket, she maintained, will be given to the one capable of continuing the good works of President Akufo-Addo, with Bawumia’s support, and not anyone who will come and destroy same.