"The Regional Command also refers you to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT 49) particularly concerning Public Health."

It added: "The Command, therefore, cannot provide you with the needed security during your intended demonstration and street protest please."

The youth wing of the NDC wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to notify him that it will hold street protests to get justice for the Ejura victims.

According to the National youth organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, "this protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces.

"It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country."

Pulse Ghana

The protest dubbed: "A March for Justice" will be held in Accra on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

In a letter to the IGP, it said the protestors will follow four separate routes: Madina, Accra business district, Osu, and Lapaz.

But the police said the restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (E.I) 395 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have still not been lifted, therefore, cannot grant the request by the NDC told its protest.

The NDC in a counter-statement signed by George Opare Addo on July 1, 2021, said the police do not have the legal right to restrain them from embarking on the demonstration.

"The general public is hereby informed that section 4 of Act 491 specifically clothes the Minister for the Interior with the power to impose a curfew in the country, and so far as we are concerned, no part of Accra is under curfew for which reason demonstration cannot be held as the police erroneously want us to believe."

The statement continued: "The weakest of all reasons cited by the police was its reference to EI 395 in its letter. For the records, EI 395 was birthed on the strength of section 2 of the Imposition of Restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and gazetted on December 23, 2020.

"It is instructive to note that section 4 of Act 1012 provides for 'a restriction imposed under subsection (1) of the section (2)' and shall be for a period of not more than three months. If the police were not meticulous and not preoccupied with petty partisan politics, it would have known that EI 395 expired in March 2021. In effect, there is no law as EI 395 to be adhered to."

We want to inform the general public, who have received notice of the 'A MARCH FOR JUSTICE' street protest with enthusiasm and eagerness that there is no law which gives the Ghana Police Service the power to stop demonstrations or protests".

"In other words, the power to stop lawful demonstration does not rest with the police".