"It is painfully ironic that the Police, who apparently do not have answers as yet for the circumstances under which the activist was killed, could then line up with the military to engage in the maiming and killing demonstrating citizens in Ejura in marksman style, as videos and photos of the incidents suggest," Prophet Kumchacha said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Prophet Kumchacha called for an end to what is described as the m of keeping the peace in Ghana.

"Soldiers are built and trained for war. The presence of the military in any civil event could turn that location into a potential war zone, where one side has all the firepower purchased for them by the citizens at the receiving end of the force. This is why it is the civil Police that should lead out in all matters involving the interior," he said.