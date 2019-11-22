The party was officially certified on Thursday, together with the Power Union Party (PUP).

The two new political parties will now be able to contest in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa, congratulated both parties after handing over their certificates of registration to them.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom and his GUM party

The GUM was founded by the Head Pastor and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, who styles himself as Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

The man of God pledged to ensure that his party abides by the rules and regulations governing political parties.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom has previously promised to make unemployment a thing of the past if voted into power in 2020.

At a news conference in July, he said: “Look at the people on the street, in the traffic light and others, we will try to come out with a system that we are going to work it out for them to get work to do.”

He added that he is confident of unseating President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.