According to him, the IGP called when some supporters of the NDC massed up at the head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) over suspicion of plans to rig the election in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The angry NDC group chanted war songs and hoisting placards to express their displeasure.

Asiedu Nketia addressing the press on Thursday, December 10, 2020, said the IGP called him that supporters of the NDC took away barricades belonging to the Ghana Police Service, therefore, the security needs his permission to search the office of the NDC.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

"The IGP called and said, some of the NDC supporters have removed a barricade and have sent it to the NDC headquarters...the IGP is sounding like a vigilante leader of a political party," he said.

He described the IGP as a "confused" security capo in the country.

"The IGP is confused whether to follow his stomach or the job," Nketia added.