Jean Mensa who is also the first respondent is due to face Tsatsu Tsikata under cross-examination at the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed a motion filed by the petitioner in the 2020 presidential elections, John Mahama, who is seeking to inspect some documents of the EC.

The seven-member panel of judges chaired by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah in dismissing the application said the applicant was unable to raise issues regarding the authenticity of the documents in their possession.

The court in its ruling among other reasons said the petitioner has not proven that he does not already have the documents they are asking to inspect.

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, moving the motion said per the declaration made by the EC there are four different figures out there and do not know which exactly was the basis for her declaration.

He argued that the EC is the custodian of all original documents of the presidential election and the document if granted will enable the Petitioner to compare with what is in their possession.

However, as the EC boss prepares to mount the dock to be cross-examined, Mallam Sham Una Ustaz Jibril said Jean Mensa will sweat profusely.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I pity the eardrum of the Electoral Commission chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwie Mensa for hearing the sophisticated and dangerous latest legal anti-ballistic missile questions that will come out from the lips of Mr. Tsatsu Tsikaka, the Ghanaian renowned Lawyer. Ghanaian Numerologist foresee.

If the supreme court's building is situated in one of the Scandinavian countries and most especially Russia and the temperature condition is -22 degree Celsius in the snow, and inside the court, all-powerful Air-conditioners opened on the EC chairperson, due to the technical nature of the questions from Mr. Tsatsu, the sweat will not respect those the heat."