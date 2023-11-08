ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Electoral Commission opens nominations for district level elections

Evans Annang

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has opened nominations for the district level elections.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
Jean Mensa, EC boss

A communiqué from the Electoral Commission announcing the opening of nominations said the elections are expected to take place on December 19, 2023.

Recommended articles

Completed nomination forms are to be filled and submitted in quadruplicate by the candidate or the proposer or seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photograph to the returning officer of the electoral area for which the candidate seeks election, from the 16th to the 17th of November 2023 between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o’clock to five o’clock in the evening on each day.

Interested candidates are required to pick up nomination forms from the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

Jean Mensa
Jean Mensa Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The EC started a limited voter registration exercise on September 12, seeking to register persons who have turned 18 years after the previous registration exercise.

The 21-day exercise is also an opportunity for persons who have not previously registered with the commission to have their names captured on the voters’ roll.

BELOW IS THE COMMUNIQUE FROM THE EC

In accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89), the Electoral Commission will conduct the District Level Elections on the 19th of December, 2023. This follows the expiration of the term of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members on the 17th of December, 2023.

Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (www.ec.gov.gh).

ADVERTISEMENT

Completed Nomination Forms must be delivered in quadruplicate by the Candidate or the Proposer or Seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photographs to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seeks election, from the 16th to the 17th of November, 2023 between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o’clock to five o’clock in the evening on each day.

Nominations for the District Assembly Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eighteen (18) other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area.

Nominations for the Unit Committee Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eight (8) other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area.

All enquiries related to these Elections should be addressed to the District Officers of the Electoral Commission in all the Districts in the Country

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I’ll reshuffle my ministers every two months if I become President – Kennedy Agyapong

All you need to know about Kennedy Agyapong, the man seeking to be NPP's next flagbearer

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

#NPPDecides: Dr. Bawumia, the man who wants to break the 8 for the NPP

Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ursula Owusu

Election 2024: Possible candidates Bawumia could pick as running mate

Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Kofi Amoabeng

Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Kofi Amoabeng