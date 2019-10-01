The tariff for water has been increased by 2.22 percent, while electricity goes up by 5.94 percent.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mami Dufie Ofori, said the increment was determined by the Automated Adjustment Formula (AAF), a tariff mechanism that seeks to track and incorporate movement in key determining factors to reflect the real cost of electricity and water quarterly.

The increase in utility tariffs comes on the back of the recent increase in communication tax and fuel prices.

This development is in a sharp contrast to what flagbearer of the NPP in 2016, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in relation to petroleum prices increase by the erstwhile NDC administration.

In a flashback, we looked at what then candidate Akufo-Addo said in May, 2015 on the increase of petroleum prices.

He described the Mahama-led administration as an insensitive government, following a 9 % increment in fuel prices.

According to him, the governing party ‘s decision to increase the prices of petroleum products, in the midst of the ongoing, crippling energy crisis, is indicative of its insensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians.

Nana Addo stated that taking into consideration the effects of 3 -year power crisis, a responsible government would rather ensure that the prices of fuel are not increased.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He remarked that the latest development “means there is no end to the difficulties for the ordinary Ghanaian.”

Nana Akufo-Addo made this known when he addressed a packed meeting of Ghanaians, NPP members and sympathisers in Köln, Germany, on the first day of his 16-day tour of some European countries.

Ghanaians, Akufo-Addo said, have had the opportunity to witness at first hand the governance and leadership styles of the NPP and NDC, and its resultant impact on their standard of living