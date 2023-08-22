Ghana lost over GH¢150 billion to corruption and illicit printing of money — Afaglo

In a statement, Afaglo said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is lackadaisical to recuperate.

Pulse Ghana

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ajumako/Enyan/Essi­am, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson said the Central Bank has been "grossly mismanaged" and was on the verge of collapse after it reported a GH¢60.8 billion loss and a GH¢55 billion negative equity in its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Ghanaians said after painstakingly studying the damning revelations contained in the 2022 report and financial statements of the Bank of Ghana, it has concluded that the Central Bank is in the unprecedented mess it presently finds itself because of crass mismanagement by the Addison-led Board and management.

Pulse Ghana

They hold the view that the illegal printing of money by BoG in the years 2021 and 2022 to the tune of GH¢77 billion to finance the recklessness of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, in flagrant disregard of section 30 of the BoG Act is the height of irresponsibility and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

However, Dr.Ernest Addison, has said no procurement laws were broken in the building of the bank's new head office in Accra.

According to him, the decision to put up a new modern office for the Central Bank is not a recent idea, and it had been on the table since 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the remarks at a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 21, 2023.