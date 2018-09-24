Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ghanaians are better off under NPP - Bawumia


Comparisons Ghanaians are better off under NPP - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the 4th National Policy Summit in Tamale on Monday, 24 September 2018, on the theme: ''Assessing government's flagship programmes”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia play

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that Ghanaians should reject the hardship propaganda being circulated by the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress.

He said Ghanaians are better off under an NPP government than that of the NDC.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the 4th National Policy Summit in Tamale on Monday, 24 September 2018, on the theme: ''Assessing government's flagship programmes”.

“The NPP, under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised among other things, to change the education system, to introduce free senior high school education, to change the management of the economy from the focus on taxation to the focus on production, to change from most districts with no factories to a philosophy of one district-one factory, to change from a situation where most villages in the north have no dams to a position of one village-one dam, to change from the predominance of sole-sourcing from public procurement to tendering in procurement, to change from the abolishing of teacher trainee allowances to the restoration of teacher trainee allowances", he said.

READ ALSO: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

Recently, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP government have been under intense criticism for their lack of action on the incessant rising of fuel prices as well as the major trading currencies.

This criticism, Dr. Bawumia described as unfair, as he said though the Akufo-Addo led government is less than 2 years old, it has achieved what the NDC couldn't achieve in 8 years.

"From the abolishing of nurse trainee allowances to the restoration of nurse trainee allowances, to change from a highly informal economy to the formalisation of the economy through digitisation, through the issuance of a national ID card, through the implementation of the national digital addressing system…to change from the rising debt-to-GDP ratio to the declining debt to GDP ratio, to change from a weakening banking system to a stronger banking system", Dr. Bawumia stated.

According to Dr Bawumia, under the NDC administration, there was high unemployment rate, a high fiscal deficit of 9.3 per cent of GDP in 2016 coupled with a high public debt which pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio to 73.1 per cent.

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia play

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia

 

He said, "This was confirmed last week by Standard and Poor’s, a global rating agency which has upgraded Ghana’s ratings, sovereign credit rating from B- to B with a stable outlook. And, this is the first upgrade that Ghana has received in 10 years. In fact, we should recall that the NPP under President John Agyekum Kufuor left office with Ghana’s rating at B . After eight years of the NDC’s economic management, our ratings went from B to B-. This is after eight years! After only 20 months of new NPP government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have been upgraded from B- to B".

In his view, the NDC superintended a failing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), a weak banking sector and high unemployment situation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hard Times: Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics Hard Times Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics
Excuses: Evil spirits are behind the hardships Ghanaians are facing - Owusu Bempah Excuses Evil spirits are behind the hardships Ghanaians are facing - Owusu Bempah
Controversial StarTimes Deal: It'll be dangerous to mortgage our communication unit to the Chinese - MP Controversial StarTimes Deal It'll be dangerous to mortgage our communication unit to the Chinese - MP
Presidential Hopeful: I'm NDC's and Ghana's messiah - Spio Garbrah Presidential Hopeful I'm NDC's and Ghana's messiah - Spio Garbrah
Controversial StarTimes Deal: Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks Controversial StarTimes Deal Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks
Difficult Times: Ghanaians are starving to death under Nana Addo - Former NDC MP Difficult Times Ghanaians are starving to death under Nana Addo - Former NDC MP

Recommended Videos

Politics: Parliament recalled for 5-day emergency sitting Politics Parliament recalled for 5-day emergency sitting
World Ranking: Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity World Ranking Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Politics: None of the MPs in parliament is sensible - Odike Politics None of the MPs in parliament is sensible - Odike



Top Articles

1 Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integritybullet
2 Special Prosecutor Amidu turns down petition to open criminal...bullet
3 Difficult Times Ghanaians are starving to death under Nana Addo -...bullet
4 Diplomacy President Akufo-Addo leaves for Mali; UN General Assemblybullet
5 NPP General Secretary We need not less than 40 years to...bullet
6 Controversial StarTimes Deal Ursula Owusu speaks for the...bullet
7 Drugs NACOB busts two for allegedly transporting narcoticsbullet
8 Excuses Evil spirits are behind the hardships Ghanaians...bullet
9 Kotoka International Airport Mahama accused of inflating...bullet
10 Elikem Kotoko and Wonder Madilo NDC disqualifies two...bullet

Top Videos

1 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes deal – Govt tells GIBA
Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes deal – Govt tells GIBA
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day Today remains Founder's Day- Mahama maintains
Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy
Fuel Prices Amewu's fuel comments shows his incompetence - NDC MP
NDC supporters
Opposition Party Vetting of aspirants in NDC's national elections begins
X
Advertisement