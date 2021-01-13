Mr. Kofi Amoakohene on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the company of members of the Bono East Regional Security Council also made cash donations to families of the deceased.

The Minister on behalf of the government presented GH¢5,000 each to the two bereaved families.

Tajudeen Mohammed, 39, and Abdalla Ayarek, 18, died from stray bullets, during the violence, which happened at the Techiman Bonokyem hall, while five others sustained gunshot wounds.

Security operatives fired gunshots to disperse the crowd after some supporters of the National Democratic Congress attempted to forcibly break into the hall, where collations of results of the just-ended elections were conducted.

Mr Amoakohene also visited and presented GH¢1,000 each to the Nashiru Alhassan, Jadalhak Idriss, Ajara Fuseini, and Abubakar Idriss, who sustained the gunshot wounds.

They have since been treated and discharged from hospital, but one of them, Eliasu Sulemana is still on admission at the Orthopedic Department of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

Mr Amoakohene described the incident as unfortunate and called on the people to remain calm and allowed the police to continue with the investigation.

He added that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has opined that what happened is shameful for a democratic country like Ghana.

“I think that it is very sad that in the 21st Century we would have such a situation where the government will use such brutal and fatal forms on innocent citizens that would take the lives of 8 individuals.

“It is a shame for our democracy, it’s a shame for our independence that our forefathers fought for, and anybody who pursued that unholy act to take the lives of people should be ashamed of himself,” Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor said.

According to Mr. Otokunor, the National Democratic Congress is seeking “justice for the families of the individuals who have unfortunately lost their lives out of no crime they have committed”.