Govt sets up cattle ranch to address Fulani menace


National Development Govt sets up cattle ranch to address Fulani menace

The President announced that the first ranch has been established at the Afram Plains, in order to ensure the safe-keeping of cattle.

President Akufo-Addo has announced that government has set up its first cattle ranch in the country to help tackle the problem of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle.

The President also announced that his government has already begun the construction of other ranches across the country.

According to him, the first ranch has been established at the Afram Plains, in order to ensure the safe-keeping of cattle.

File Photo play

File Photo

 

"We have chosen several sites around the country where we are going to establish these rances in order to bring the cattle into safe, secure environment so that the desecration of the land you are witnessing here will be a thing of the past,” Nana Addo said.

The President was speaking on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Volta Region, after he had cut sod for the construction of a multi-purpose youth and sports resource centre at Adaklu.

The President assured the Chiefs and people of Adaklu that “we have begun the first one, and we will continue. I know one is scheduled to be set up for this area.”    

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, also touched on the various sporting projects being undertaken by the current government.

According to him, the Nana Addo government is bent on constructing multi-purpose youth and sports centres of excellence in all the 10 regions of the country.

This, Mr. Asiamah said, “has never happened before in this country, adding that “it is a major intervention by the President in making sure that we have modern sporting facilities across the country.”

The Adaklu Youth and Sports Resource Centre was initially meant to have a 5,000-seating capacity, however, the Minister announced that plans have been made to increase the seating-capacity of the facility to 10,000.

“This is not just a sports stadium, it is more than a sports stadium because of its additional facilities. When it is completed, it will have a FIFA-standard football pitch, a modern 9-lane athletics track, tennis courts, basketball, handball and volleyball courts, and a modern gymnasium,” the Sports Minister added.

