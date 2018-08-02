Pulse.com.gh logo
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature


The Minority Leader's riposte follows a statement that has been circulating on social media, which claimed that he is “ready to support our great Party to victory, but not with President Mahama”

  Published: , Refreshed:
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has dismissed claims that he does not support former President John Mahama’s bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020.

According to him, the persons putting such information out there are only seeking to “create disaffection” within the NDC.

His riposte follows a statement that has been circulating on social media, which claimed that he is “ready to support our great Party to victory, but not with President Mahama”.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu play

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

 

In a statement, the Tamale Central MP said he has “never issued a statement to that effect neither have I instructed anyone to issue a statement to that effect.”

“The object of the said malicious statement is only intended to create disaffection within the great NDC Party and the unity within the Minority Caucus in Parliament. I urge the discerning public to treat the statement with the contempt it deserves,” sections of the statement read.

He said his position as Minority Leader demands that he remains neutral when dealing with any flagbearer aspirant.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 94 NDC MPs endorsed the candidature of Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

Read Haruna Iddrisu’s full statement below:

DISCLAIMER FROM HARUNA IDDRISU, MINORITY LEADER

My attention has been drawn to information circulating within social media alleging that I Haruna Iddrisu am opposed to the candidature of John D. Mahama. The post specifically states in part “I can confidently say to you that I am ready to support our great Party to victory, but not with President Mahama”.

I wish to state categorically that I have never issued a statement to that effect neither have I instructed anyone to issue a statement to that effect. The object of the said malicious statement is only intended to create disaffection within the great NDC Party and the unity within the Minority Caucus in Parliament. I urge the discerning public to treat the statement with the contempt it deserves.

My primary objective as Minority Leader is to lead the Minority to support the Leadership of the Party in its efforts to mend our differences and unify the rank and file of the Party following the 2016 election defeat and to build a strong opposition to the NPP Government.

It will therefore be at odds with this objective to be openly opposed to or in support of one candidate or the other.

As Leader of the Minority Caucus I remain neutral in the process of electing a flag bearer for our great Party and I pledge to respect the will of the delegates and to support whoever emerges as the eventual winner.

I pray that we all work towards the unity of the Party and shun acts that will rather divide us.

Thank you.

HARUNA IDDRISU
Minority Leader

