I’ll teach NPP what better governance means when I return – Mahama


John Mahama said President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have failed to honour their campaign promises and therefore do not deserve a second chance.

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will teach the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) what better governance means when it returns to power.

Mahama said the current government has so far failed Ghanaians by lying to citizens in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

He said President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have failed to honour their campaign promises and therefore do not deserve a second chance.

The former president vowed that the NDC will teach the NPP what better governance is upon its return to power.

“The NPP will see the difference in governance when we return to power,”  he said.

Mahama was speaking at the Agona East Constituency as part of his four-day tour of the Central Region.

The ex-president also accused the government of neglecting and abandoning many projects which he started during his own time as President.

Mahama pointed to the Community Day Senior High Schools as one of many projects which the current government has sidelined.

“We began with development projects, social and economic infrastructure leads to development. For every nation to prosper, you need roads, hospitals and schools, we began these,” he bemoaned.

“We began constructing Community Day SHS to support the progressive free SHS but those schools have been abandoned by this government.”

Mahama’s four-day tour of the Agona East Constituency is geared towards canvassing votes ahead of the NDC’s flagbearer primaries.

