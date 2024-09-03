I’ll vote for Mahama over Bawumia because of experience – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sharing his thoughts on the elections, he said: “I don’t know who will win the next election. That I can’t tell.” However, he expressed his doubts about the NPP’s chances, stating, “What I’m saying is that if NPP allows the next election to be held freely, there is no way they can win.”

When asked to choose between Mahama and Bawumia as leaders, Dr. Tamakloe replied, “I will always go in for somebody who has done it before and has experience. So this will be Mahama.” He emphasised the importance of experience in leadership.

The seasoned administrator also slammed the Electoral Commission of Ghana for jeopardising the country’s democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his dissatisfaction with how the EC is handling its operations, warning that some of its actions could seriously undermine Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Pulse Ghana

“I am saying at the moment, the greatest threat to have democracy is the Electoral Commission, that is the greatest threat to our democracy, and if we are not careful, they will lead this country into destruction, mark my words,” he asserted.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe criticises the EC

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasised that the EC’s actions could destabilise the nation, drawing from his own experiences, “I've seen coup d'etat in this country, I have been part of coup d'etat in this country, and I know what I'm talking about. I spent almost five years of my life in prison.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He raised concerns over recent developments, citing specific issues such as the unauthorised transfer of voters between constituencies without necessary consent, which he believes could disrupt the electoral process.