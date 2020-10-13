He said the claim which is being made by the opposition NDC cannot be true and that he is his own man.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning Show GhanAkoma, Yamoah Ponkoh alleged that the LPG leader was being financed by the ruling party:

“Kofi don’t waste our time we all know that you are working for NPP, so just stop confusing the public and go ahead and openly campaign for Akufo-Addo,” Yamoah Ponkoh accused him.

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of the LPG

But in defence, the LPG leader, said “the country is for all of us and if I see something good about the government’s policies and commend [it], is that a crime?” he quizzed.

Kofi Akpaloo further explained that “I was invited here in a capacity as the leader of LPG, not NPP so please I just answer the questions people ask me. If you have a problem fine, but I think the NPP under Akufo-Addo has kept to most of the promises made in 2016 like the 1D1F and Free SHS. These are clear evidence”.