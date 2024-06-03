I’m the only one among Mahama and Bawumia that can restore the cedi – Alan

“The strength of the cedi is dependent on the demand and supply of foreign exchange. There is no other way unless you produce and export. Because if you don’t produce and use that to export abroad, you won’t get dollars into the system... but have you ever heard a head of state talk about this before? So it is a systemic failure for a long time,” he explained.

“So between Alan, ex-President Mahama, and Dr Bawumia, if it’s production and exports that would revive the cedi, who among the three of us can do that? If we have made that mistake all these years and now need someone who can do this, then it is Alan who can do that,” he stated confidently.

Mr Kyerematen also urged Ghanaians to shift their focus from unfulfilled manifesto promises to a national development plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He stated that a government under the Movement for Change would prioritise significant constitutional reform.

“When you listen to the majority, they say when the NDC and NPP are in government, it is a winner-takes-all situation. If one party assumes office for eight years and you are not part of the party, then you are not part of the government. So the intelligence of many Ghanaians is disregarded in the governance of the country because it is winner-takes-all.

“If these two parties are in government, they work on projects, either good or bad, even if the other had already started the same... If there is no continuity, how do we move forward... Ghanaians are tired; they want a plan, not promises.”

“So we want to move Ghana beyond the manifesto promises. We want a national plan where Ghanaians are aware of where the country is headed. For the next 30 to 50 years, every party that assumes office would continue with whatever they meet,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT