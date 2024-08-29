In Bawumia, Ghana will have a President who doesn't drink alcohol - Atta Akyea

He praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wise individual who has the potential to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

Addressing a spirited crowd in the Eastern Region, the lawmaker encouraged the citizens of Ghana to remain optimistic about the prospect of excellent governance under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akyea stated, "Ghana is fortunate to have an economist who is composed, knowledgeable, and abstains from alcohol. We are truly blessed. Ghana is on the verge of having a president with wisdom, a leader who is astute and refrains from drinking alcohol."

Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of dodging a debate with him.

Addressing supporters at Dansoman in Accra, Dr Bawumia reiterated his position, asserting that his opponent is avoiding the debate because he knows his poor record as President will be revealed.

“The former President knows he cannot compete because, in every sector of the economy, the records show that we have performed far better than him,” Dr Bawumia told the crowd.

“That’s why I challenged him. If he believes he performed better in any sector, he should come for an open debate. But he is afraid, so he is running away from it.”

Pulse Ghana

“He won't come for the debate because he knows his bad record will be exposed. If he comes for the debate, I will show him something,” Dr Bawumia added, as the crowd erupted in cheers.