According to a Ghanaian citizen and resident of Cape Coast, Kwesi Dawood, the two MPs are the Assin Central and Awutu Senya East, Kennedy Agyapong and Mavis Hawa Koomson.

He said: "there is prima facie evidence showing specific unruly actions taken by the said Members of Parliament which are un-parliamentary, inimical to democracy, pose a grave danger to life and property of citizens of Ghana as well as a threat to the peace and security of the State".

Citing reasons, he said the MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson should be investigated for physically assaulting some persons at a polling station in the Awutu Senya East Constituency during the voter registration exercise last year.

READ MORE: Hawa Koomson is a disgrace to womanhood for firing gunshot - Security analyst

"Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson and her thugs burnt down a motorbike belonging to one of those who had shown up to be registered," Dawood said in his petition.

Hawa Koomson

Hawa Koomson admitted to firing gunshots at a voter's registration center, an act that has received massive condemnation from the public.

The MP said she fired the shots because she felt her safety was threatened, there have been many calls for her to be prosecuted.

"I'm a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So, that is the modus operandi I engaged in his absence," she told Accra-based Adom FM.

Kennedy Agyapong

On the part of Kennedy Agyapong, the petitioner said the MP without evidence accused some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of burning 14 market stalls.

Following the Kaneshie and Kantamanto market fires, the maverick MP has pointed fingers at some NDC officials as being the brains behind it.

READ ALSO: Pressure mounts on Nana Addo to sack Hawa Koomson for firing gunshot at registration centre

He alleged that the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, and some bigwigs in the NDC are the masterminds for the recent fire outbreaks in markets across the country.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, the NPP firebrand threatened to burn the house of Mahama if the NDC continues with their evil plans of setting markets on fire.

Read the petition below: