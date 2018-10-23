Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP

Raising a number of abuses and concerns surrounding the deal, Sam George stated: "the tender process was a sham".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of endorsing criminality following the launch of the National Communications Authority's Computer Emergence Response Team, and the Revenue Assurance and Traffic Monitoring Centre, known as the 'Common Platform'.

The MP does not understand why the government is engaging in a 'fraudulent' act solely to rape the country with the award of a 10-year contract worth $178 million to Haitian ICT firm, Kelni-GVG.

Raising a number of abuses and concerns surrounding the deal, Sam George stated: "the tender process was a sham".

He added that there was no value for money audit carried out in the process of awarding the $178 million contract.

READ MORE: Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

He said "the president has by this single act, put his name in the annals of this country that he is the president who endorses criminality, illegality and does not have respect for value for money."

On Monday, October 22, Nana Addo launched the Common Monitoring Platform.

play

 

Describing these projects as "essential building blocks for the realization of Government's vision of a digitised Ghana," he noted that, for him, these projects signify more than that.

"They represent key milestones in our nation's journey towards becoming well-resourced, self-reliant, efficient and secure, within the context of cyberspace, telecommunications traffic management, and revenue assurance," he added.

In execution of the protocols for the Computer Emergence Response Team and the Revenue Assurance and Traffic Monitoring Centre, the President indicated that "we should see to the transfer of knowledge to enhance learning and the acquisition of skills by Ghanaians to man this project."

READ MORE: Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal

Background

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after founding president of IMANI raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the deal  is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahama Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahama
Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe
Mahama mourns NDC supporters Mahama mourns NDC supporters
NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the country Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the country
Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloe Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloe

Recommended Videos

NPP's 2 years far better than NDC's 8 years – Obiri Boahen NPP's 2 years far better than NDC's 8 years – Obiri Boahen
Please come for rematch in 2020 – Mahama to Akufo-Addo Please come for rematch in 2020 – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams



Top Articles

1 Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairmanbullet
2 Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeatbullet
3 Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addobullet
4 Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Campbullet
5 Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corruptbullet
6 Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Yaminbullet
7 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
8 Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'bullet
9 Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the countrybullet
10 Show us results of your 110 ministers - IDEG to Nana Addobullet

Related Articles

NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the country
Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloe
Show us results of your 110 ministers - IDEG to Nana Addo
Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Yamin
Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairman
Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt
Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Politics

Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements
Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams
EC to form committee to implement ROPAA
X
Advertisement