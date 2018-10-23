news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of endorsing criminality following the launch of the National Communications Authority's Computer Emergence Response Team, and the Revenue Assurance and Traffic Monitoring Centre, known as the 'Common Platform'.

The MP does not understand why the government is engaging in a 'fraudulent' act solely to rape the country with the award of a 10-year contract worth $178 million to Haitian ICT firm, Kelni-GVG.

Raising a number of abuses and concerns surrounding the deal, Sam George stated: "the tender process was a sham".

He added that there was no value for money audit carried out in the process of awarding the $178 million contract.

He said "the president has by this single act, put his name in the annals of this country that he is the president who endorses criminality, illegality and does not have respect for value for money."

On Monday, October 22, Nana Addo launched the Common Monitoring Platform.

Describing these projects as "essential building blocks for the realization of Government's vision of a digitised Ghana," he noted that, for him, these projects signify more than that.

"They represent key milestones in our nation's journey towards becoming well-resourced, self-reliant, efficient and secure, within the context of cyberspace, telecommunications traffic management, and revenue assurance," he added.

In execution of the protocols for the Computer Emergence Response Team and the Revenue Assurance and Traffic Monitoring Centre, the President indicated that "we should see to the transfer of knowledge to enhance learning and the acquisition of skills by Ghanaians to man this project."

Background

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after founding president of IMANI raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the deal is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.