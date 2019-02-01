According to Prof. Asante, Mahama ought to be circumspect in his speech.

Speaking to some NDC supporters and delegates in the Adaklu Constituency, Mahama said the violent incident that transpired during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election is synonymous with the NPP.

He warned that they will match the NPP boot for boot should the ruling party continue to use vigilante groups to intimidate NDC members.

"In 2020, we are not going to try and see. NPP is taking this power as a matter of life and death. They’ve said it already; they said all die to die and they are acting out and living the reality of all the all die be die.

"I'm sure that this evening when you turn on your televisions you’ll see what happened at Ayawaso West. And so we are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot," Mahama said.

But the Chairman of the Peace Council in an interview on Accra-based Class FM called on Mahama to apologise to the nation for saying the NDC will match NPP boot-for-boot with violence.

He said "If President John Mahama did say what he said, then it is very unfortunate because he has been a head of state, he has been the president of the nation, he is vying for his party to make him the presidential candidate, and if the people of Ghana want him again, he could become the president of this nation. And if it is going to be ‘boot-for-boot’ for the nation to be on fire, then there is no mercy for anybody. And I think it is unfortunate that in anger, such things should be said.

"I pray and I want to believe that he didn’t mean it, he did it out of anger. We have to be very circumspect and under such circumstances watch the things that we say."

He added: "If he said that, I would want to say that President Mahama, with all humility, I will plead with him to apologise to the nation. In making that statement, he has really created fear in the hearts of people and it’s not just President Mahama I will say this to, I want to say this to all our leaders, people we are looking up to in this nation; that under such circumstances one would expect that they will be the voice of wisdom, a voice that will calm tension, a voice that will help Ghanaians to be able to say: Indeed, we have leaders. So, please let’s be very careful about these things that we say."