He said under his two-year tenure, he has honored forty-one of his promises.

“Forty-one promises made by the NPP and its presidential candidate has been fulfilled and delivered within two years. We are not done and I know that. But after the four years, everybody will see that, yes, Akufo-Addo was a man of his words and a man of truth, a man of honesty and integrity,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

Akufo-Addo said this at a final campaign rally for Lydia Seyram Alhassan at Ayawaso West-Wuogon in Accra.

He added that Ghanaians will attest to his integrity after his first four-year mandate and also called on residents in the constituency to retain the seat for NPP.

"I’m pleading with you, Lydia is a mother and a widow but because of her love for Ghana and Ayawaso West, she has decided to contest and continue the good works of her husband, so, vote massively for her to honour her late husband,” he said.