The Tamale South Member of Parliament said the intransigence of the EC boss and her team to compile a new voters register shows that they are running the Commission like a personal property.

Haruna Iddrissu said from all indication, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission in the face of the deadly coronavirus has failed to recognize the severity of the pandemic thus defying signals to set a new date for the compilation process to begin.

He said the EC Chairperson ought to be reminded about the pivotal role she plays in the governance process of the country and the possibility of ploughing the country into chaos if she fails to administer her role in all fairness.

“…Let her be reminded that she’s running the Electoral Commission of Ghana, a state institution expected to be independent within the remit of Article 45 of the 1995 constitution and that what we know is that the constitution provides a terminal end to the mandate of the president and members of parliament after every four years…” Mr. Iddrisu said at a press confab, Thursday.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

While expressing shock at the EC’s blatant disregard for the existing voters’ register for the upcoming general polls, he said Ghana remains the only country “that eight months into an election is still doubtful of what electoral roll would be used for that purpose…”

He posited that, the Electoral Commission’s disregard for the lives of Ghanaians by going ahead to set a new date for voters’ register compilation and the subsequent defence mounted by government officials is utterly shocking and condemnable.