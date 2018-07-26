Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra

news

Former Ghanaian Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur will be laid to rest this Friday.

And as part of protocol for his final funeral rites, the Accra Regional Police Command has announced that some roads around the Osu Cemetery and its environs will be closed temporarily.

The affected roads are the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street and the Castle road, from the AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.



The road will remain closed from Thursday, 26 July to Friday, 27 July 2018, and unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to park or drive though those routes.



Motorists from the Lokko Street towards the Castle road are advised to consider using the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets.





Likewise, traffic from the AU Circle towards the Castle road shall be diverted unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan roads.



The late former Vice-President will be buried on Friday, 27 July at the Military Cemetery, Accra.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018.

He reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym Friday morning and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic, and politician was the sixth Vice-President, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.