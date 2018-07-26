Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra


Protocol Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra

The road will remain closed from Thursday, 26 July to Friday, 27 July 2018, and unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to park or drive though those routes.

  • Published:
Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra play

Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra

Former Ghanaian Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur will be laid to rest this Friday.

And as part of protocol for his final funeral rites, the Accra Regional Police Command has announced that some roads around the Osu Cemetery and its environs will be closed temporarily.

The affected roads are the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street and the Castle road, from the AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

READ ALSO: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals

 Late Vice president Amissah-Arthur's family denies funeral cloth play

 Late Vice president Amissah-Arthur's family denies funeral cloth

The road will remain closed from Thursday, 26 July to Friday, 27 July 2018, and unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to park or drive though those routes.

Motorists from the Lokko Street towards the Castle road are advised to consider using the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets.

 

Likewise, traffic from the AU Circle towards the Castle road shall be diverted unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan roads.

The late former Vice-President will be buried on Friday, 27 July at the Military Cemetery, Accra.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018.

He reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym Friday morning and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic, and politician was the sixth Vice-President, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal: I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin
EC Chair: EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa EC Chair EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa
Education: Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin Education Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin
Photos: All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre
Advice: Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns
Education In Ghana: Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta Education In Ghana Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta

Recommended Videos

Pulse Politics: Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC Pulse Politics Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC
Kennedy Agyapong: I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap Kennedy Agyapong I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap
EC Boss: Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies EC Boss Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies



Top Articles

1 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC bossbullet
2 Asomdwee Park Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruinsbullet
3 Ambition I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensahbullet
4 Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference...bullet
5 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of...bullet
6 EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC...bullet
7 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC...bullet
8 Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John...bullet
9 Double Intake Free SHS shift system to start in...bullet
10 New EC Chair 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Better Ghana We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Illegal Mining I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John
Illegal Mining Chairman Wontumi must be arrested for engaging in galamsey - Small-Scale miners
Mahama eulogizes Mills as a peaceful man
6th Anniversary You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills