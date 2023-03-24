After hours of voting all the minister nominees were approved after the Appointments Committee could not recommend the approval of the nominees on consensus compelling the House to vote to decide the fate of the ministers.
KT Hammond, Bryan and other new ministers approved by parliament (How MPs voted)
Parliament has finally voted on the nomination of the new ministers appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond will now fully become the Minister of Trade and Industry after he is sworn into office by the President. MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah will serve as his deputy.
Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance.
The Appointments Committee’s report on the nominees was debated in Parliament on Thursday while the voting was done on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Below is how the MPs voted;
After the end of the voting, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced that 272 took part in the exercise while three MPs were absent.
- KT Hammond – 154 YES votes, 116 NO votes and 1 rejected ballot
- Bryan Acheampong – 167 YES votes; 98 NO votes, 4 rejected ballots and 3 abstentions
- Asamoah Boateng – 147 YES votes, 122 NO votes and 3 abstentions
- Mohammed Amin Adam – 152 YES votes, 117 NO votes, 1 rejected ballot and 2 abstentions
- OB Amoah – 149 YES votes, 120 NO votes and 3 abstentions
- Stephan Amoah – 146 YES votes, 123 No votes and 3 abstentions
