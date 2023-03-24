KT Hammond, Bryan and other new ministers approved by parliament (How MPs voted)

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond will now fully become the Minister of Trade and Industry after he is sworn into office by the President. MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah will serve as his deputy.

Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance.

The Appointments Committee’s report on the nominees was debated in Parliament on Thursday while the voting was done on Friday, March 24, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is how the MPs voted;

After the end of the voting, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced that 272 took part in the exercise while three MPs were absent.