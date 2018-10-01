"Kweku Baako's suit against Charlotte Osei's removal 'empty'"

news

The Attorney-General (A-G) has responded to the legal suit filed by the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who is challenging the removal of a former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

The legal action, which is seeking for the reinstatement of Osei, was initiated at the Supreme court on July 10, 2018.

Baako has always held that the removal of Charlotte Osei was wrong, and has now gone to the apex court to argue that the Committee formed by the Chief Justice exceeded its powers.

He wants the Supreme Court to declare that the committee exceeded its scope when it recommended the removal of Charlotte Osei on grounds of misbehaviour and incompetence.

The writ, which was filed on his behalf by his attorney Samson Lardy Anyenini is also praying the Supreme Court to hold that the Chief Justice's prima facie determination against Osei was inconsistent and in violation of Article 146 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

Kweku Baako is, however, seeking 18 reliefs and he wants a declaration that upon a true and proper construction of Article 146 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, a petition for the removal of the chairperson of the EC, pursuant to the provisions of Article 146, was only valid if such a petition alleged stated misbehaviour or incompetence relating to the performance of the core constitutional functions of the chairperson of the EC.

He is also seeking a declaration that the finding by the Chief Justice (CJ) that a prima facie case had been made out in respect of six allegations contained in the petition for the removal of Mrs Osei pursuant to Article 146 of the Constitution and which allegations were not founded on acts of stated misbehaviour or incompetence against Mrs Osei in the performance of her core functions as Chairperson of the EC was unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

But the Attorney General argued that Kweku Baako had failed to properly invoke the jurisdiction of the court.

The response signed by a Deputy A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame, averred that the plaintiff had not raised any issue for constitutional interpretation or enforcement.

"The instant action is nothing but a disguised application for review or an appeal against the recommendation of the committee of inquiry set up under article 146 of the Constitution.

"None of the sixteen (16) reliefs sought by plaintiff raises any serious issue for constitutional interpretation or enforcement," the A-G argued.

The A-G further argued that the issues raised by Mr Baako lacked merit. It argued that the plaintiff case that Mrs Osei’s removal was unconstitutional because it was not in relation to her core functions of organising elections was 'erroneous.'

According to the A-G, the functions of the EC as stipulated in Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution included "other functions as may be prescribed by law."

"The Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) is such law which imposes the duty and function on the EC to undertake procurement in accordance with the Act, and there is no way the EC can carry out all its other functions without undertaking public procurement.

"Thus, procurement is one of the functions of the EC," the A-G argued.

It is the argument of the A-G that even if the Supreme Court were to accept that Kweku Baako had properly invoked its jurisdiction, there was no merit in the case and, therefore, it should be dismissed.