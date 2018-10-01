Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

"Kweku Baako's suit against Charlotte Osei's removal 'empty'"


Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal

The Attorney General argued that Kweku Baako had failed to properly invoke the jurisdiction of the court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Charlotte Osei, EC boss play

Charlotte Osei, EC boss

The Attorney-General (A-G) has responded to the legal suit filed by the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who is challenging the removal of a former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

The legal action, which is seeking for the reinstatement of Osei, was initiated at the Supreme court on July 10, 2018.

Baako has always held that the removal of Charlotte Osei was wrong, and has now gone to the apex court to argue that the Committee formed by the Chief Justice exceeded its powers.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo

He wants the Supreme Court to declare that the committee exceeded its scope when it recommended the removal of Charlotte Osei on grounds of misbehaviour and incompetence.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako play

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

 

The writ, which was filed on his behalf by his attorney Samson Lardy Anyenini is also praying the Supreme Court to hold that the Chief Justice's prima facie determination against Osei was inconsistent and in violation of Article 146 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

Kweku Baako is, however, seeking 18 reliefs and he wants a declaration that upon a true and proper construction of Article 146 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, a petition for the removal of the chairperson of the EC, pursuant to the provisions of Article 146, was only valid if such a petition alleged stated misbehaviour or incompetence relating to the performance of the core constitutional functions of the chairperson of the EC.

He is also seeking a declaration that the finding by the Chief Justice (CJ) that a prima facie case had been made out in respect of six allegations contained in the petition for the removal of Mrs Osei pursuant to Article 146 of the Constitution and which allegations were not founded on acts of stated misbehaviour or incompetence against Mrs Osei in the performance of her core functions as Chairperson of the EC was unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

But the Attorney General argued that Kweku Baako had failed to properly invoke the jurisdiction of the court.

The response signed by a Deputy A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame, averred that the plaintiff had not raised any issue for constitutional interpretation or enforcement.

"The instant action is nothing but a disguised application for review or an appeal against the recommendation of the committee of inquiry set up under article 146 of the Constitution.

"None of the sixteen (16) reliefs sought by plaintiff raises any serious issue for constitutional interpretation or enforcement," the A-G argued.

The A-G further argued that the issues raised by Mr Baako lacked merit. It argued that the plaintiff case that Mrs Osei’s removal was unconstitutional because it was not in relation to her core functions of organising elections was 'erroneous.'

According to the A-G, the functions of the EC as stipulated in Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution included "other functions as may be prescribed by law."

Charlotte Osei, EC Chairperson play

Charlotte Osei, EC Chairperson

 

"The Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) is such law which imposes the duty and function on the EC to undertake procurement in accordance with the Act, and there is no way the EC can carry out all its other functions without undertaking public procurement.

READ MORE: Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking

"Thus, procurement is one of the functions of the EC," the A-G argued.

It is the argument of the A-G that even if the Supreme Court were to accept that Kweku Baako had properly invoked its jurisdiction, there was no merit in the case and, therefore, it should be dismissed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Fight: Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP
Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO
Corruption Fight: Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged Corruption Fight Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged
NDC Elections: Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region
Jabs: Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi Jabs Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi
Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addo Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have not attacked Ghana Beyond Aid - Kufuor Politics I have not attacked Ghana Beyond Aid - Kufuor
Politics: Sefa-Kayi scores Gov't 40%; Chides lousy communication Politics Sefa-Kayi scores Gov't 40%; Chides lousy communication
Politics: ‘Nana Addo’s appointees frustrating my work’ – Amidu Politics ‘Nana Addo’s appointees frustrating my work’ – Amidu



Top Articles

1 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crashbullet
2 Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over...bullet
3 Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addobullet
4 Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee...bullet
5 Startimes Deal Here's why Ken Agyapong and Sam George nearly...bullet
6 NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC...bullet
7 You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahamabullet
8 NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho,...bullet
9 Corruption Fight Taking your salary without working is...bullet
10 Jabs Mahama was more like a comedian than a President...bullet

Related Articles

Central Region Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed promises
Afari Gyan ‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’
Poor Governance Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin
EC Brouhaha Chief Justice petitioned to fast track impeachment process against EC bosses
Accusations Nana Addo is behaving like Donald Trump - Asiedu Nketia
EC Brouhaha Return gov't vehicles in your possession - EC orders Amadu Sulley
EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei was incompetent and corrupt - Report
AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands
Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Easter Messagebullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Information minister designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS, ignore him’ – Govt
President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position
2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
Relief Items Punish NADMO officials over expired food donations - Ofosu Kwakye
President Akufo-Addo
Non-Performance Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job; has lost focus - Maurice Ampaw
X
Advertisement