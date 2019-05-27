The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, adjourned the case to Monday, June 7, 2019.

Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, who led the prosecution team stated that they had filed the caution statements, witness statements, forensic report, the alleged leaked tape and transcript of the audio which they intend to rely on for the trial.

READ MORE: Ofosu Ampofo leaked tape: Politicians are controlling the CID - Asiedu Nketia

On the first hearing, Ofosu-Ampofo was slapped with counts of assault on Public officers and conspiracy to commit crime was handed Kwaku Boahen.

The accused persons were both granted bail of GH¢100,000 with one surety each.

Background

In February, a leaked audio purported to be the voice of Ofosu-Ampofo in a meeting with NDC communicators had him and said: "We're going to take [the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission] to the cleaners."

"As for the EC Chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face," Ofosu-Ampofo is alleged to have said.

In the audio, he also gave his blessing to the party communicators to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

"For the first time, I’ll endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair," he added.

READ ALSO: Ofosu Ampofo reports to CID headquarters over leaked tape

The alleged meeting between Ofosu-Ampofo and NDC communicators was aimed at planning strategies ahead of the 2020 general election.

They were initially charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, kidnapping, and the threat of harm.